Local Woman Loses Control of Vehicle, Slams into Guide Rail Along I-80

Monday, February 1, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aBEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local woman lost control of her vehicle and slammed into a guide rail along Interstate 80 westbound in Beaver Township on Sunday evening.

According to Clarion-based State Police, that accident happened around 7:35 p.m. on Sunday, January 31, on I-80 westbound near Exit 53 on-ramp, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say 45-year-old Darlene F. Cotherman, of Emlenton, was operating a 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada, traveling west on Interstate 80 in the right lane of travel when she veered off the right side of the road and lost control due to the snow on the roadway. The vehicle then struck the guide rail with its front bumper, causing disabling damage.

Cotherman and her one passenger, identified as an 11-year-old male juvenile from Emlenton, were using seat belts and a second passenger, identified as a 2-year-old female from Emlenton, was properly secured in a front-facing child safety seat.

No injuries were reported.

Frye’s Garage and Knox Volunteer Fire Company assisted at the scene.

Cotherman was cited for a speed violation.


