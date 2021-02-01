 

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Venus Woman Seriously Injured in Butler County Crash

Monday, February 1, 2021 @ 06:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

ambulance-blurry-6SUMMIT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Venus woman was seriously injured in a crash that occurred on Route 422 in Butler County last week.

According to police, around 11:59 a.m. on January 27, a two-vehicle crash occurred on U.S. 422 just east of its intersection with Summit Park Lane.

Police say 31-year-old Thomas P. Jasko, of Venus, was operating a 2015 Subaru Legacy, traveling west on U.S. 422 when he came up behind a 2008 Chevrolet Express, operated by 59-year-old Donald P. Biesinger, of Ford City, that was stopped waiting to make a left turn into the parking lot of a business. Jasko’s vehicle then struck Biesinger’s vehicle from behind.

Biesinger was wearing a seatbelt. However, Jasko and his passenger, identified as 28-year-old Angel A. Warner, were not wearing seatbelts.

Warner suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported to Butler Memorial Hospital by Butler Ambulance Service.

Jasko and Biesinger were not injured.

Lick Hill Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

Jasko was cited for a traffic violation.


