Marienville Woman Charged With Foodstamp Fraud

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Marienville woman is facing charges for foodstamp fraud after reportedly failing to report a household member’s income.

Court documents indicate the Pennsylvania Office of State Inspector General filed criminal charges against 64-year-old Deborah L. Gauthier, of Marienville.

According to a criminal complaint, on March 13, 2018, July 13, 2018, and July 14, 2018, the Department of Human Services (DHS) became aware that Deborah L. Gauthier had a household member who was employed and receiving wages from employment following an Eligibility Verification System (IEVS) wage hit. The case was then forwarded to the Office of State Inspector General (OSIG) for further investigation.

The complaint states an OSIG investigator verified through DHS databased and an interview with a DHS Forest County Income Maintenance Casework Supervisor that during the period from October 1, 2017, through August 1, 2018, Gauthier was authorized to receive and accepted SNAP benefits. Gauthier also signed a rights and reporting responsibilities form dated April 13, 2017.

According to the complaint, Gauthier then failed to report a household member’s income and employment.

The investigator then verified through DHS databases and certified SNAP benefit transcripts, as well as the interview with the Casework Supervisor, that Gauthier fraudulently received $4,392.00 in SNAP benefits and $288.00 in Medical benefits during the period of October 1, 2017, through August 1, 2018, that she would not have been eligible to receive if she had properly reported the income.

The following charge was filed against Gauthier through Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on January 22:

– Fraud Obtaining Foodstamps/Assistance, Felony 3

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on March 30, with Judge Miller presiding.

