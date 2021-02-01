Mary Lou Wonderling (72) of Daugherty St. Brookville, PA, and a guest at the Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 31, 2021, at the Jefferson Manor.

She was born on Friday, January 21, 1949, in Brookville, the daughter of the late Lawrence Earl and Margaret Jones Brewster.

On February 3, 1968, she married the love of her life Robert Espy Wonderling at the First United Methodist Church in Brookville who survives.

Mary Lou was a 1966 graduate of the Brookville Jr./Sr. High School and attended upon graduation the Dubois Business College. She was a very hard worker who started her career working at Gabby’s Pizza in Brookville and was later a co-owner with her husband of the Pub Bar in Brookville. Mary Lou also worked as a waitress for Plyler’s Pizza Pub in Brookville and finished her career as a press operator at Owens-Illinois/Rexam also in Brookville.

When she was not working, she enjoyed going to the casino, the beach, and laying in the sun by the pool. She loved attending her grandchildren’s extra-curricular activities from sporting events to band concerts.

Mary Lou adored her family and was blessed with 2 daughters, Kelly Carpino (husband James) of KnoxDale, PA, and Robbin Reinard (husband Kevin) of Brookville, who gave her 3 wonderful grandchildren, Samantha McGranor (husband Bobby), Aaron Espy Reinard, and Emily Alexis Carpino; and a great-grandson, Cooper Roy McGranor whom she would call “her baby” every time she saw him. She is also survived by 3 step-grandchildren, Megan, Jim, and Adam Carpino, all of Brookville. In addition, Mary Lou is survived by a sister, Peggy Willeumier (husband Bruce), and was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother, Lawrence Earl Brewster III.

Due to the current restrictions related to Covid-19, there will be no public services held. The family will hold a private memorial service at the United Methodist Church at a later date.

In memory of Mary Lou, the family requests memorial donations be placed with UPMC Children’s Hospital – 4401 Penn Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15224, the Alzheimer’s Association of Pittsburgh – 3401 Provost Rd. Pittsburgh, PA 15227, or to the First United Methodist Church – 205 Jefferson St. Brookville, PA, 15825.

The family of Mary Lou would like the thank the staff of Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor Brookville for taking such good care of her and her family during this pandemic.

Arrangements are under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home, 153 Jefferson St. Brookville, PA.

