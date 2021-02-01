Nancy J. Nicks of Lake Wales passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Advent Health Lake Wales.

She was born May 14, 1934, in Franklin, Pennsylvania to the late Walter and Mabel Huston; she moved to Lake Wales from her hometown in 1996. Nancy was a nurse for the United States Air Force, and Polk Center in Franklin, Pennsylvania for many years. Following her retirement and move to Florida, Nancy worked as a nurse at the Lake Placid Medical Center. She was a member of the HAKA fitness group in Lakeland, and enjoyed reading, traveling, sports, boating, the beach, and family time.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Nicks; brothers, Mark Huston, Gene Huston, and Sam Huston; and sister, Mary Lou Cowan. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Anderson and husband Tim of Lake Wales; sons, Michael Nicks and wife Sonia of Crawfordville, and Mark Nicks of Crawfordville; sister-in-law, Theresa Huston of Lake Wales; several nieces and nephews; and grandchildren, Nicolas Anderson, Emily Anderson, and Zachary Anderson and wife, Jackie.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m., until the funeral service at 5:00 p.m., Monday, February 1, 2021, at Marion Nelson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society (https://www.cancer.org/) or the Lake Wales Care Center (140 E. Park Avenue, Lake Wales, FL 33853).

