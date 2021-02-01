Police Respond to Two Assaults at Taylor Diversion Program

TIONESTA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police responded to two incidents recently at the Taylor Diversion Program in Tionesta Borough.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the first incident was reported around 11:39 a.m. on January 16.

The incident occurred at Taylor Diversion Program, on Highland Street, the day prior, and involved a 23-year-old male victim from Tionesta, a 26-year-old male victim from Tionesta, and a 55-year-old male victim from Tionesta.

The second incident reportedly occurred around 12:35 p.m. on January 18, also at Taylor Diversion Program.

Police say a known 17-year-old male assaulted multiple staff members.

The victims are listed as a 40-year-old Tionesta man, a 32-year-old Tionesta woman, a 63-year-old Tionesta woman, and a 42-year-old Tionesta man.

The investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

PSP Marienville released the above reports on Monday, February 1, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.