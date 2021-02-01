 

Police Respond to Two Assaults at Taylor Diversion Program

Monday, February 1, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-day-timeTIONESTA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police responded to two incidents recently at the Taylor Diversion Program in Tionesta Borough.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the first incident was reported around 11:39 a.m. on January 16.

The incident occurred at Taylor Diversion Program, on Highland Street, the day prior, and involved a 23-year-old male victim from Tionesta, a 26-year-old male victim from Tionesta, and a 55-year-old male victim from Tionesta.

The second incident reportedly occurred around 12:35 p.m. on January 18, also at Taylor Diversion Program.

Police say a known 17-year-old male assaulted multiple staff members.

The victims are listed as a 40-year-old Tionesta man, a 32-year-old Tionesta woman, a 63-year-old Tionesta woman, and a 42-year-old Tionesta man.

The investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

PSP Marienville released the above reports on Monday, February 1, 2021.


