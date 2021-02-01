Reverend Daniel “Papa” Gordon Richter, 65, of Marienville, went to be with the Lord on January 30, 2021.

Born November 6, 1955, in Zelienople/Harmony, he was the son of the late William Richter and Daphne (Wren) Richter.

On October 10, 1986, he married the love of his life, Pamela J. Reitz; she survives. They were married for 35 beautiful years.

He was a graduate of Seneca Valley High School in Harmony, PA, then continued his education at Edinboro where he received his degree in Speech and Language Pathology. While in college, Daniel received his calling to be a minister. After graduating from Edinboro, he went onto seminary school and graduated from Methodist Theological School in Ohio. He was a faithful servant to the Lord for 42 years and was about to retire in July. He served many churches throughout his life and touched many lives through his words and kindness. He called Marienville UMC home for the last twenty-one years.

He and Pam loved to travel, try new restaurants (that’s where his belly came from he said besides the good church dinners), animals, woodworking, going to the beach with his family, family vacations, and enjoyed meeting people.

His favorite activity was playing nerf gun wars with the grandkids and hiding so well that no one could find him. Daniel was so proud of his family and loved his family so much. Papa was Mr. Fix-it. Whenever something needed fixed in the house, everyone went to Papa. He was a loving father, grandfather, and friend. Dan always had a caring and loving heart. He was always willing to help someone. Daniel was loved by his family and loved by so many others. He will be missed so much by his family and friends.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Danielle (Eddie) Miles and William Richter; two grandchildren, Liam Richter and Jaelyn Miles; his sister, Yvonne Kraus; a niece, Wendy and nephew, Johnny.

Visitation will be held from 1-3PM at the Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry Street, Marienville, Pa. on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Private funeral services will be held for the family with Bill Richter and Rev. Patrick Lenox, Kane District United Methodist Superintendent, officiating.

Current recommendations related to the Covid-19 virus will be observed.

A recording of the service may be viewed after the service by clicking the camera icon at the bottom of Rev. Richter’s obituary page at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Family and friends may leave online condolences, order flowers, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain addition information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.