Ronald Eugene Garris, age 82, of Emlenton, passed away unexpectedly at his home, Saturday, January 30, 2021, following a sudden illness.

Born November 30, 1938, he was a son of the late Roland and Helen Miller Garris.

He attended Emlenton Joint High School.

On September 12, 1957, Ronald married the former Marjory Cobler and the couple recently celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary. She preceded him in death on December 10, 2020.

He retired from Fuchs/Industrial Colloids after 40 years as a dedicated employee.

Ronald enjoyed hunting, NASCAR and the Rockland Turkey Shoots.

Survivors include three daughters, Patricia (Stephen) Amsler of Mercer, Susan (John) Rusnak of Cranberry Township, and Melissa (Doug) Wetzel of Sligo; six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Ronald is also survived by his brother, Robert (Gladys) Garris of Bellefonte.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Mark.

Due to the current Covid-19 outbreak and restrictions, private family services will be held at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc, in Knox with Ronald’s grandson, Reverend Justin R. Amsler, pastor of the McDonald Presbyterian Church in McDonald, officiating.

Interment will follow in the Crawford Memorial Cemetery in Emlenton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in the name of Ronald E. Garris to the Emlenton Fire Department, 412 Main Street, Emlenton, PA 16373.

Online condolences may be sent to Ronald’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.