Sandra D. Stromyer

Monday, February 1, 2021 @ 06:02 PM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Stromyer Pic (1)Sandra D. Stromyer, age 73, of Clarion, passed away on January 31, 2021, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital.

Sandi was born in Brookville on February 9, 1947, to the late Robert and Margaret (Theiss) Summerville.

She worked at Jamesway for 13 years. She loved to play games, but rarely won and spent hours watching the Food Network. She enjoyed teaching her grandchildren how to cook and spending time with them. When her daughter was growing up, she was the best neighborhood mom. Nothing brought her more joy than being a second mom to so many.

Sandi is survived by her daughter, Cheri Lynn Stromyer Warnsing (John) of Clarion; sister, Carol Stanford of Clarion; five grandchildren, Mandy Warnsing Wright, Kenny Warnsing, Mindy Warnsing Beary, and Skylar Holland; and step grandson, Derek Geer; three great-grandchildren, Serenity Warnsing, Ricky “RJ” Wright, and LaKota Wright. In addition, two very special nephews, Sean (Lori, Zayne) Summerville and Brian (Valerie, Alaina, Hayden) Stanford.

Sandi was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jack Summerville; son-in-law, James Warnsing; and grandson-in-law, Craig Beary.

Friends and family will be received on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, from 2pm to 4pm & 6pm to 8pm at the Goble Funeral Home, 330 Wood St. Clarion, PA, 16214. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 11am at the funeral home with Pastor Tom Young of the Williamsburg Community Bible Church officiating. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the funeral home Facebook page. Interment will follow at the Clarion cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, Wounded Warrior Project, or your local Police Fund.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


