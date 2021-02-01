Say What?!: World’s Tallest Dog Passes Away

ESSEX, England – Freddy the Great Dane, best known for being the tallest dog in the world, passed away at the age of eight and a half years old last week.

(Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records)

Freddy was conferred the tallest-dog honor in 2016 and measured 3 feet, 4 inches “from foot to withers,” and 7 feet, 5 1/2 inches standing on his hind legs.

Read the full story here.

