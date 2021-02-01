 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

School Closings and Delays for Monday, February 1, 2021

Monday, February 1, 2021 @ 05:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

school-closing-and-delays-bam_1486156375107_5784708_ver1.0_640_360A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Monday, February 1, 2021, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar.

UPDATED: 9:20 a.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021

SCHOOLS:

Closed:

AAUB Nursery and Preschool – CLOSED
Armstrong School District – CLOSED – Flexible Instruction Day
Brockway Area School District – CLOSED
Clarion Area School District – CLOSED
Clarion County Career Center – CLOSED – No Remote Learning
Clearfield Area School District – CLOSED
Clearfield Career & Technology Center – CLOSED
Creative Kids Pre-K – CLOSED – Childcare operating as normal
Curwensville Area School District – CLOSED – Flexible Instruction Day
DuBois Area School District – CLOSED
DuBois Christian Schools – CLOSED
DuBois Paint and Play School – CLOSED
Good Hope Christian Preschool – AM & PM – CLOSED
Indiana Co. Head Start – CLOSED
Jeff Tech – CLOSED
Keystone School District – CLOSED
Lenape Tech – CLOSED
New Story-DuBois – CLOSED
North Clarion County School District – CLOSED – (COVID-related deep cleaning of both buildings.)
Oil City School District – CLOSED
Ridgway Area School District – CLOSED
St. Marys Area School District – CLOSED
St. Stephen’s Lutheran Academy – CLOSED – Flexible Instruction Day
Triangle Tech, DuBois – CLOSED (No online classes)
Valley Grove School District – CLOSED
Venango Region Catholic School – CLOSED (This includes St. Stephen campus and the VCHS campus. All after-school activities and athletics are canceled.)
West Branch Area School District – CLOSED

Remote Learning Day:

Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District – Remote Learning
Brookville Area School District – Remote Learning
Butler Area School District – Remote Learning
Butler County Area Vo-Tech School – Remote Learning
Clarion-Limestone Area School District – Remote Learning
Clearfield Head Start – Classes 8 & 9 – Remote Learning
Cranberry Area School District – Remote Learning
DuBois Head Start – Classes 14,15,16,25,26,27,29 – Remote Learning
Forest Area School District – Remote Learning
Franklin Area School District – CLOSED – Remote Learning
Grampian Head Start – Classes 21,22,39 – Remote Learning
Harmony Area School District – Remote Learning
Houtzdale Head Start – Classes 30,31,32,36 – Remote Learning
Johnsonburg Area School District – Virtual Learning
Moniteau School District – Remote Learning
Redbank Valley School District – Remote Learning
St. Joseph School, Lucinda, Pa. – Remote Learning
St. Timothy Pre-School, Curwensville – Online Lessons
Union School District – Remote Learning
Venango Technology Center – Remote Learning

Delay:

Christian Life Academy – Two-hour delay
Slippery Rock Area School District – Two-hour delay
Slippery Rock University – Two-hour delay

COMMUNITY:

Clarion County YMCA – OPEN – All classes and programs are CANCELLED.

Oil City YMCA – OPEN – All scheduled classes and programs are CANCELLED.

To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreClarion.com.

School delays are brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar

3448923


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.