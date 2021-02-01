School Closings and Delays for Monday, February 1, 2021
A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Monday, February 1, 2021, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar.
UPDATED: 9:20 a.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021
SCHOOLS:
Closed:
AAUB Nursery and Preschool – CLOSED
Armstrong School District – CLOSED – Flexible Instruction Day
Brockway Area School District – CLOSED
Clarion Area School District – CLOSED
Clarion County Career Center – CLOSED – No Remote Learning
Clearfield Area School District – CLOSED
Clearfield Career & Technology Center – CLOSED
Creative Kids Pre-K – CLOSED – Childcare operating as normal
Curwensville Area School District – CLOSED – Flexible Instruction Day
DuBois Area School District – CLOSED
DuBois Christian Schools – CLOSED
DuBois Paint and Play School – CLOSED
Good Hope Christian Preschool – AM & PM – CLOSED
Indiana Co. Head Start – CLOSED
Jeff Tech – CLOSED
Keystone School District – CLOSED
Lenape Tech – CLOSED
New Story-DuBois – CLOSED
North Clarion County School District – CLOSED – (COVID-related deep cleaning of both buildings.)
Oil City School District – CLOSED
Ridgway Area School District – CLOSED
St. Marys Area School District – CLOSED
St. Stephen’s Lutheran Academy – CLOSED – Flexible Instruction Day
Triangle Tech, DuBois – CLOSED (No online classes)
Valley Grove School District – CLOSED
Venango Region Catholic School – CLOSED (This includes St. Stephen campus and the VCHS campus. All after-school activities and athletics are canceled.)
West Branch Area School District – CLOSED
Remote Learning Day:
Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District – Remote Learning
Brookville Area School District – Remote Learning
Butler Area School District – Remote Learning
Butler County Area Vo-Tech School – Remote Learning
Clarion-Limestone Area School District – Remote Learning
Clearfield Head Start – Classes 8 & 9 – Remote Learning
Cranberry Area School District – Remote Learning
DuBois Head Start – Classes 14,15,16,25,26,27,29 – Remote Learning
Forest Area School District – Remote Learning
Franklin Area School District – CLOSED – Remote Learning
Grampian Head Start – Classes 21,22,39 – Remote Learning
Harmony Area School District – Remote Learning
Houtzdale Head Start – Classes 30,31,32,36 – Remote Learning
Johnsonburg Area School District – Virtual Learning
Moniteau School District – Remote Learning
Redbank Valley School District – Remote Learning
St. Joseph School, Lucinda, Pa. – Remote Learning
St. Timothy Pre-School, Curwensville – Online Lessons
Union School District – Remote Learning
Venango Technology Center – Remote Learning
Delay:
Christian Life Academy – Two-hour delay
Slippery Rock Area School District – Two-hour delay
Slippery Rock University – Two-hour delay
COMMUNITY:
Clarion County YMCA – OPEN – All classes and programs are CANCELLED.
Oil City YMCA – OPEN – All scheduled classes and programs are CANCELLED.
