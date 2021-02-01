School Closings and Delays for Monday, February 1, 2021

A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Monday, February 1, 2021, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar.

UPDATED: 9:20 a.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021

SCHOOLS:

Closed:

AAUB Nursery and Preschool – CLOSED

Armstrong School District – CLOSED – Flexible Instruction Day

Brockway Area School District – CLOSED

Clarion Area School District – CLOSED

Clarion County Career Center – CLOSED – No Remote Learning

Clearfield Area School District – CLOSED

Clearfield Career & Technology Center – CLOSED

Creative Kids Pre-K – CLOSED – Childcare operating as normal

Curwensville Area School District – CLOSED – Flexible Instruction Day

DuBois Area School District – CLOSED

DuBois Christian Schools – CLOSED

DuBois Paint and Play School – CLOSED

Good Hope Christian Preschool – AM & PM – CLOSED

Indiana Co. Head Start – CLOSED

Jeff Tech – CLOSED

Keystone School District – CLOSED

Lenape Tech – CLOSED

New Story-DuBois – CLOSED

North Clarion County School District – CLOSED – (COVID-related deep cleaning of both buildings.)

Oil City School District – CLOSED

Ridgway Area School District – CLOSED

St. Marys Area School District – CLOSED

St. Stephen’s Lutheran Academy – CLOSED – Flexible Instruction Day

Triangle Tech, DuBois – CLOSED (No online classes)

Valley Grove School District – CLOSED

Venango Region Catholic School – CLOSED (This includes St. Stephen campus and the VCHS campus. All after-school activities and athletics are canceled.)

West Branch Area School District – CLOSED

Remote Learning Day:

Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District – Remote Learning

Brookville Area School District – Remote Learning

Butler Area School District – Remote Learning

Butler County Area Vo-Tech School – Remote Learning

Clarion-Limestone Area School District – Remote Learning

Clearfield Head Start – Classes 8 & 9 – Remote Learning

Cranberry Area School District – Remote Learning

DuBois Head Start – Classes 14,15,16,25,26,27,29 – Remote Learning

Forest Area School District – Remote Learning

Franklin Area School District – CLOSED – Remote Learning

Grampian Head Start – Classes 21,22,39 – Remote Learning

Harmony Area School District – Remote Learning

Houtzdale Head Start – Classes 30,31,32,36 – Remote Learning

Johnsonburg Area School District – Virtual Learning

Moniteau School District – Remote Learning

Redbank Valley School District – Remote Learning

St. Joseph School, Lucinda, Pa. – Remote Learning

St. Timothy Pre-School, Curwensville – Online Lessons

Union School District – Remote Learning

Venango Technology Center – Remote Learning

Delay:

Christian Life Academy – Two-hour delay

Slippery Rock Area School District – Two-hour delay

Slippery Rock University – Two-hour delay

COMMUNITY:

Clarion County YMCA – OPEN – All classes and programs are CANCELLED.

Oil City YMCA – OPEN – All scheduled classes and programs are CANCELLED.

