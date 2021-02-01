Selecting & Developing Vaccination Site – ‘Whirlwind Two Weeks’

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County had to act fast in finding an appropriate location for a sizeable COVID-19 vaccination center for Clarion Hospital, and the Butler Health System considered several other sites before selecting the former Peebles/Gordmans store at the Clarion Mall complex.

“The main concern of the hospital was they wanted to be as close as possible to the hospital because of transportation of the vaccine,” said Commissioner Ted Tharan.

“They wanted easy access and a place where everyone knew where it was and had adequate parking. The desire to be close to the hospital was also crucial if anyone had a reaction. Those were all some of the factors that went into it and not one item alone.

“The last two weeks have been a whirlwind. I’m so happy that it’s up and running, and I could not be more pleased with the hospital and the staff.”

Tharan said the county was also offered space at the Clarion County Career Center, but it was not selected due to its location. It was deemed too far.

The county also passed over selecting the former Sorce warehouse in Shippenville recently purchased by Clarion County for an emergency-related office and 9-1-1 building because the building is not ready for use.

“If we had another year into this, we might be ready,” said Tharan. “There is a little parking over there, but not like the mall. It is not ready now.”

The county also owns the former Hollenbaugh Beer Distributor building nearby on Route 322 in Shippenville. It was purchased before the Sorce property but Tharan said the county will sell the building once work is completed on the warehouse, which will better meet the county’s needs.

“That’s where we park snow plows and other vehicles right now. We also store road salt there until we get the Sorce building ready. We will move everything from the Hollenbaugh building over to the Sorce building when it is done.

“I don’t think either of those (buildings) is a nice place conducive to having a vaccination. You can’t have it outside or in an unheated area because you have to sit for at least half an hour.”

The new vaccination center is up and running two days a week for now, and Clarion Hospital has said it is restricting appointments due to a limited supply of the vaccine.

Clarion Hospital earlier requested names of corrections officers or anything to do with the police and also gathered names for 9-1-1 operators, Children and Youth employees, and probation employees.

“The hospital said they were only going to vaccinate police at that time. They made contact with people. We did not. We just provided people’s names in the categories that they asked us for, and they made contact.

“They changed the categories all around after the information first came out. The government has changed the categories and everything else, and when the guidelines first came out, the hospital said they had to do their medical staff first, and when they had more vaccine, they would do the police first.

“We notified the sheriff’s department and the prison for names of corrections officers and other departments and first responders, and left it up to them as to who they were going to contact.”

