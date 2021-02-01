Victims Identified in Deadly Oil City Fire

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The three people who were killed in a residential fire that occurred in Oil City early Saturday morning have been identified.

According to Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, the victims have been identified as 57-year-old Lori King, 61-year-old Rodney Scott Connerly, and 68-year-old Debra Connerly.

Rugh said the cause of death for all three individuals has been tentatively identified as smoke inhalation, though they are awaiting test results to verify the cause of death.

According to a press release issued by Oil City Fire Chief Mark Hicks later Saturday, Oil City Fire Department, along with the Oil City Police Department, were dispatched for a structure fire at 2 East Bissell Avenue at 12:53 a.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021.

Units from both departments responded from the designated stations to find a well-seated working structure fire. Unfortunately, neighbors reported possible entrapment. Oil City Fire Crews made numerous attempts to do primary searches, as well as fire extinguishment, but rapidly deteriorating conditions forced crews to go to a defensive position. Once the fire was deemed under control, firefighters resumed their search efforts – unfortunately finding three deceased victims.

The Oil City Fire Department was assisted by Franklin Fire Department, Seneca Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Cornplanter VFD, Pinegrove VFD, Community Ambulance Service, and Oil City Public Works.

Oil City Fire Department, Oil City Police Department, and the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal are continuing their investigation into the cause of the fire.

Further information will be released after a full investigation is conducted. The home is deemed a total loss.

