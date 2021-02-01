 

WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Extended for Area

Monday, February 1, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Wind Chill - AP photoCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Winter Weather Advisory for Clarion County and surrounding areas has been extended until Tuesday morning.

(Pictured: A woman shovels snow during a winter storm in Pa. AP Photo/Matt Slocum.)

Winter Weather Advisory
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA
322 AM EST Mon Feb 1 2021

COUNTIES:

Tuscarawas-Carroll-Columbiana-Harrison-Jefferson OH-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Beaver-Allegheny-Armstrong-Indiana-Washington-Westmoreland-Hancock-Brooke-

CITIES:

Including the cities of New Philadelphia, Dover, Carrollton, Malvern, East Liverpool, Salem, Columbiana, Cadiz, Steubenville, New Castle, Ellwood City, Butler, Clarion, Punxsutawney, Brookville, Aliquippa, Beaver Falls, Ambridge, Monaca, Pittsburgh Metro Area, Kittanning, Ford City, Indiana, Washington, Canonsburg, Murrysville, Greensburg, New Kensington, Lower Burrell, Latrobe, Monessen, Weirton, Follansbee, and Wellsburg
322 AM EST Mon Feb 1 2021

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Locally higher amounts are possible near the ridges of western Pennsylvania.

* WHERE…Western Pennsylvania and the northern panhandle of West Virginia.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Snow- and ice-covered roads will make travel difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Please report snow or ice by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPittsburgh

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions.


