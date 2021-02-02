 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Tuesday, February 2, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of light snow, mainly after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 28. North wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Cloudy, with a low around 20. Northwest wind around 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 31. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. West wind 5 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – A chance of snow showers before midnight, then rain, possibly mixed with snow showers. Low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday – Rain and snow showers likely before 9am, then a chance of snow showers between 9am and 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 24. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 14.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.