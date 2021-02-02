A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of light snow, mainly after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 28. North wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Cloudy, with a low around 20. Northwest wind around 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 31. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. West wind 5 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – A chance of snow showers before midnight, then rain, possibly mixed with snow showers. Low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday – Rain and snow showers likely before 9am, then a chance of snow showers between 9am and 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 24. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 14.

