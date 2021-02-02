AAA: Modest Decrease at the Pump in Western Pennsylvania This Week

The average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is a penny lower this week at $2.722 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $2.722

Average price during the week of January 25, 2021: $2.735



Average price during the week of February 3, 2020: $2.710

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.788 Altoona

$2.762 Beaver

$2.795 Bradford

$2.795 Brookville

$2.754 Butler

$2.688 Clarion

$2.665 DuBois

$2.760 Erie

$2.569 Greensburg

$2.799 Indiana

$2.614 Jeannette

$2.788 Kittanning

$2.406 Latrobe

$2.783 Meadville

$2.799 Mercer

$2.540 New Castle

$2.771 New Kensington

$2.799 Oil City

$2.741 Pittsburgh

$2.799 Sharon

$2.750 Uniontown

$2.799 Warren

$2.639 Washington

Trend Analysis:

At $2.42, the national average is a nickel cheaper than a year ago. While Americans have gotten used to cheaper year-over-year prices at the pump, the trend is showing signs of reversal. Ten states are already carrying more expensive gas prices compared to a year ago, including Delaware (+23 cents), Maryland (+9 cents), Iowa (+6 cents) and Indiana (+6 cents). However, nearly 12 states still have gas price averages that are as much as 38 cents a gallon less than this time last year.

The national average increased by two cents this week, despite a drop in gasoline demand and refinery utilization. According to the latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) measurements, demand declined from 8.11 million b/d to 7.83 million b/d and total refinery utilization decreased from 82.5 percent to 81.7 percent over last week. These decreases led to an increase in gasoline supply of 2.4 million barrels.

Typically, these factors (decrease in demand, increase in supply) drive a decrease at the pump, but sustained crude oil prices are pushing the increase. For three weeks, crude continues to price between $52–$53/bbl, steady price points not seen since mid-February 2020. Gas prices could continue to increase as crude oil prices remain at these

price points.

