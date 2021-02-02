Central Electric Cooperative Announces 2021 Good Neighbor Scholarships

PARKER, Pa. – Central Electric Cooperative (CEC) is proud to offer its Good Neighbor Scholarship program. This program awards scholarships to CEC members or their children.

The deadline for applications and all application requirements is March 15.

﻿Five scholarships worth $2,500 each will be awarded in early May 2021. Applicants must be able to communicate how they contribute non-paid time to help their community, school, and/or church.

Eligible candidates include adult members wishing to further their education, currently enrolled college students, and high school seniors. Home-school students and seasonal account members, or their children, are also welcome.

Applicants must be enrolled in a post-secondary educational institution, complete our application, complete application requirements, and submit a 500-word essay. Applicants must receive electric service from CEC and their account must be in good standing. This is a one-time award per individual.

Applicants will be scored on following application directions, the 500-word essay, recommendation letter, leadership activities, and volunteerism. The category with the most weight is volunteerism.

For more information or to apply for the Good Neighbor Scholarship visit our website at www.central.coop or contact us at 800-521-0570 and ask for Renee Tritten (rtritten@central.coop).

Good Neighbor Scholarship program funding does not affect member rates. The funding comes from unclaimed capital credits. CEC has reduced the number of scholarships it is giving out this year so more of the annual allocation of unclaimed capital credit dollars can be available for financial assistance, which allows CEC to help more members struggling to pay their electric bill during these difficult times.

Employees and directors of CEC, along with members of their immediate families, are ineligible.

Central Electric Cooperative, Inc. is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative serving approximately 25,000 members with over 3,000 miles of distribution line in portions of Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Mercer, and Venango Counties. Learn more by visiting www.central.coop.

