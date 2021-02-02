Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Stuffed Asiago-Basil Mushrooms

This unique mushroom appetizer tastes so divine!

Ingredients

24 baby portobello mushrooms (about 1 pound), stems removed

1/2 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise



3/4 cup shredded Asiago cheese1/2 cup loosely packed basil leaves, stems removed1/4 teaspoon white pepper12 cherry tomatoes, halvedThinly sliced or shaved Parmesan cheese, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 375°. Place mushroom caps in a greased 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Bake 10 minutes. Meanwhile, place the mayonnaise, Asiago cheese, basil, and pepper in a food processor; process until blended.

-Drain juices from mushrooms. Fill each with one rounded teaspoon mayonnaise mixture; top each with a tomato half.

-Bake until lightly browned, eight to 10 minutes. If desired, top with Parmesan cheese.

