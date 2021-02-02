Clarion Hospital, County Officials Collaborate to Expand COVID -19 Vaccination Effort

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Officials and Clarion Hospital have expanded their collaboration on local vaccine distribution by adding a phone number designed only to assist eligible community members in getting scheduled for the vaccine when available.

The phone number is 814-297-7820.

Despite recently updating the scheduling program on the website to provide a better customer experience, the hospital continues to hear from community members, particularly in the current eligible group, who either have limited or no access to the internet or are otherwise unable to navigate the website to get scheduled for vaccination.

“The county has agreed to set up and manage this phone number designed specifically for community members requiring assistance in getting scheduled”, county commissioner Ted Tharan said.

The phone line is not intended to answer general questions about the vaccine or to confirm appointments scheduled through the website.

“We continue to point people to the website for the latest eligibility, specific vaccine FAQ’s and scheduling information and to contact their primary care doctor with any other questions” said Leslie Walters, Clarion Hospital Chief Nursing Officer and vaccine clinic organizer.

Only callers that are currently eligible will receive a return call to schedule their appointment when vaccine is available.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.