Deadly Oil City Fire Ruled Accidental, Caused by Overloaded Circuit

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The fire that claimed three lives in Oil City on Saturday has been ruled accidental.

According to a press release issued by Oil City Fire Chief Mark Hicks, the structure fire that occurred at 2 East Bissell Avenue on January 30 has been ruled accidental, due to an overloaded circuit.

Hicks reported firefighters found two electric space heaters, a mini-refrigerator, and numerous computer devices were found plugged into the same circuit. The failure of the circuit occurred on the first floor of the residence at the base of a staircase to the second floor.

According to Hicks, it was also discovered that there were no working smoke detectors located in the home. Additionally, firefighter efforts were hampered by severe hoarding-like conditions throughout the structure.

There were also numerous liquid kerosene containers, as well as propane tanks found throughout the structure that Hicks said were believed to be used for heating. A propane tank was actively venting when firefighters were battling the blaze, the tank then ignited forcing firefighters to retreat from the residence.

Hicks is now pleading with family members and residents alike that if anyone is aware of others living in these types of conditions, please make sure they have working smoke detectors.

According to Hicks, the outcome of this fire may have been completely different if a working smoke detector would have been located in the home.

Hicks noted that no flammable liquids or propane tanks should be stored inside a residence; often fire insurance will refuse payment for losses if these items are located in a household. Flammable liquids and gases should be stored in an exterior building such as a shed that is well ventilated, never inside an occupied structure.

The release notes the residents had no insurance, and the home has been ruled a total loss. The structure is slated for demolition on February 2.

The victims have been identified as 57-year-old Lori King, 61-year-old Rodney Scott Connerly, and 68-year-old Debra Connerly. All of the victims were found in their bedrooms.

According to Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, the cause of death for all three individuals has been tentatively identified as smoke inhalation, though they are awaiting test results to verify the cause of death.

