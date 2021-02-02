Dick G. Swavey, 89, of Franklin, passed away in the evening of Sunday, January 31, 2021 at The Caring Place.

Born May 6, 1931 in Franklin, Dick was the son of the late Harry and Ada (Thomas) Swavey. On September 2, 1955, he married the love of his life, the former Donna May Clark; she preceded him in death on December 27, 2013.

Dick was a proud member of the United States Army, where he was Honorably discharged after his service with the rank of Corporal and had earned the Occupation Medal (Japan)

Throughout his life, Dick worked at various places, from Karns Transfer as a Driver and a Baker for Primos’ Bakery. Those that knew Dick knew his real passions for life were his family and his love of the great outdoors.

Dick was an avid hunter, who enjoying many years of deer hunting in Tidioute where he had built his camp. More recently, he enjoyed spending his last few years hunting on Congress Hill Road in his hunting “Shanty”. Dick’s favorite companion was his Siberian Husky, “Blaze”, and could be seen most days walking her through town.

Dick was a very political man and was a huge supporter of former President Donald Trump. If you ever had a question, he was the one to go to for the answer; he was never short of words regarding politics and was always right on point.

As a family man, Dick cherished and adored his grandchildren. They were the most important thing to him, and his daughters would always say “he is the best babysitter you could ever imagine” knowing that when his grandchildren were in his care, “they were in the best of hands.” When his grandchildren were young, he could be seen pulling them around town in a wagon that he built many years ago; he was very proud of that wagon. He enjoyed taking his grandson “Bo” down to the river to skip stones when he was only three years old. Seeing his potential, Dick then entered him into the Franklin Stone Skipping Competitions in which “Bo” won many medals year after year thanks to his Grandpa Dick.

Dick would love to go down to the park during the Taste of Talent singing competition in the summer to support his granddaughter, Bailey. He was so proud of her beyond words and could not wait to see her every week on the stage.

Dick will be missed by many; however, it is reassuring to know that he is in a better place.

Left to cherish his memory are his two daughters, Marcy Schiffer (Todd) of Franklin, and Kim Clark (Don) of Reno; his five grandchildren, Ian “Bo” Jones and Bailey Jones, both of Franklin, Keri Clark of Greenville, Ryan Schiffer of Estero, FL, and Nathan Schiffer of Pleasantville; his four great-grandchildren, Jaci Clark of Franklin, Teagan and Cash Clark, both of Greenville, and Zavier Jones of Franklin; and his many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Dick was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Debbie Denny; his brother, Frederick Swavey; and by his two sisters, Jane Finch, and Lois Sloss.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no visitation. Funeral services for Dick will be held at a later date and will be announced at the convenience of the family.

Dick will be laid to rest in Franklin Cemetery.

Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, were entrusted with funeral arrangements.

