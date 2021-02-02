Groundhog Day 2021: Phil Goes Virtual, Predicts Six More Weeks of Winter

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – Pennsylvania’s own world-famous groundhog Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow early Tuesday morning, predicting six more weeks of winter.

While the prediction may not be greeted by enthusiasm on a snowy Tuesday morning, Phil also indicated the coming spring, though still weeks away, will be “one of the most beautiful, and brightest springs you’ve ever seen.”

When Punxsutawney Phil still made his live annual prognostication from Gobbler’s Knob today, things were far different than all the prior years.

In previous years, as many as 20,000 fans have gathered in the natural amphitheater at Gobbler’s Knob by the crack of dawn to hear Phil’s prognostication. This year, that crowd was not in attendance.

Phil, along with his Inner Circle, were still in attendance at Gobbler’s Knob. However, they did not permit any spectators on the grounds due to the COVID-19 risks.

The decision to make the event virtual this year was initially made in November 2020.

“Given all the stuff going on with COVID-19, we received direction from the Department of Health and the state regarding preparing for a safe event, and we thought it our best interest and the best interest of the public to have it virtual this year,” Katie Donald, Executive Director of the Groundhog Club, told exploreClarion.com.

Part of the show for the morning was a “Groundhog Day Special” that was pre-recorded and started at 6:30 a.m. and then led into the live broadcast of Punxsutawney Phil’s famous prognostication.

According to Donald, while they have live-streamed the event online the last two years, with the expectation of more viewers online this year, the Groundhog Club enlisted professional assistance.

“They have the expertise and bandwidth to do this appropriately to get it out to everyone. We are expecting a large influx of folks watching online, and we wanted to be prepared.”

The story of the holiday tradition declares that if the groundhog emerges early on the morning of February 2 and sees his shadow, we will have six more weeks of winter weather. Should he not see his shadow, we will have an early spring.

The annual event began in 1886 when a spirited group of groundhog hunters dubbed themselves “The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club” and proclaimed Punxsutawney Phil to be the one and only weather prognosticating groundhog.

While the virtual format didn’t allow for many of the kind of events held on Groundhog Day in other years, which have included food and craft vendors, musical performances, chainsaw carving, scavenger hunts, walking tours, art displays, wine tastings, and more, there were other online events leading up to the big day, including “Phil 101” live-streamed events and an online scavenger hunt.

“It was a very different year for our community, but we’re excited for 2022 and to see where things will bring us,” Donald said.

The star of the celebration, Phil, was unavailable for further comment.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.