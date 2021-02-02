 

Jerry Lee Neiswonger, Sr.

Tuesday, February 2, 2021 @ 09:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Jerry Lee Neiswonger, Sr., 71, of New Bethlehem, died on Friday evening, January 29, 2021, at his home.

Born on November 9, 1949 in Punxsutawney, he was the son of the late Albert Eugene and Eunice Alda (Hilliard) Neiswonger.

Jerry worked as a rotary drill operator for Toy Drilling. He was married on September 22, 1974 to Vickie Kay (Quinn) Neiswonger and she survives. He is also survived by three sons, Rodney Neiswonger of South Bethlehem, Jerry Neiswonger, Jr. of New Bethlehem, and Clayton Neiswonger of Clarion, eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and two sisters, Barbara Shrecengost of Jamestown, New York and Sandra Nolf of Meadville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Roy I. Neiswonger.

There will be no services.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn in handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


