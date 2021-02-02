Man Accused of Threatening to Kill Victim, Cursing at Police

BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges have been filed against a man who reportedly threatened to kill another man in Marienville, then cursed at police officers who arrived at the scene.

Court documents indicate the Marienville-based State Police filed the following criminal charges on January 28 against 31-year-old Matthew Wade McCracken, of North Versailles, Pa.:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Disorderly Conduct-Unreasonable Noise, Summary



– Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct, Summary

According to a criminal complaint, around 3:30 p.m. on December 5, 2020, Matthew McCracken engaged in a verbal argument with a known victim in Marienville, Barnett Township, Forest County. During the argument, McCracken allegedly threatened to shoot the victim, causing the victim to be alarmed.

Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to the scene and spoke with McCracken.

According to the complaint, McCracken showed signs of impairment and had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. He was reportedly defiant and extremely argumentative and demanded the trooper at the scene contact his supervisor.

While police were at the scene, McCracken continued arguing with the victim and told him: “I will (expletive) you up.” He also began yelling to a residence approximately 300 yards away, and when police advised him to stop, he ignored them and continued yelling, then told a trooper to “(expletive) off.”

McCracken was subsequently taken into custody.

Charges were filed against McCracken through Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. on April 27, with Judge Miller presiding.

