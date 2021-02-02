Police Investigating Identity Theft After $8K in Credit Cards Discovered

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are currently investigating a report of identity theft in Washington Township.

Around 2:00 p.m. on January 29, a known 49-year-old female victim from Tionesta reported a possible incident of identity theft to Trooper Ross.

Police say the incident involves credit cards opened in the victim’s name with balances of approximately $8,000.

No further details were released.

The investigation is ongoing.

