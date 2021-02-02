Say What?!: Texas Accidentally Issues Amber Alert for Cursed Doll Chucky

TEXAS – The Texas Department of Public Safety said an Amber Alert that was issued for the cursed doll Chucky from the Child’s Play horror films was a test that was accidentally sent out.

The Amber Alert message that was sent out to subscribers of the Texas Alerts System three times on Friday describes the suspect, Chucky, as wearing “blue denim overalls with multi-colored striped long sleeve shirt” and says he was last seen “wielding a huge kitchen knife.”

