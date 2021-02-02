 

SPONSORED: Simply Skin to Host CoolSculpting Event on Thursday

Tuesday, February 2, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

139079528_4266468363370248_3083046956325930583_oCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Join Simply Skin Medical Spa on Thursday, February 4, for a CoolEvent!

The event is from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

There will be light snacks and drinks, free consultations, and awesome savings!

Learn about CoolSculpting and have all your questions answered at Simply Skin Medical Spa located at 420 Wood Street in Clarion, Pa.

Please RSVP by calling 814-227-2362 or click here for more information.

There will also be a virtual event for those who want to join but would like to stay home. Visit Simply Skin Medical Spa’s Facebook page for details.

