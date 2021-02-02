State Police Calls: Criminal Mischief, DUI

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Criminal Mischief in Redbank Township

On January 24, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into an incident of criminal mischief at a location on Rabbit Lane in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

The incident, which occurred sometime between 10:30 a.m. and noon on January 23, involved a 40-year-old male victim and a 39-year-old female victim, both from Fairmount City.

The investigation is ongoing.

DUI in Tionesta Township

Around 2:15 a.m. on January 30, Marienville-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2010 Hyundai Sonata in the area of Pigeon Hill Road in Tionesta Township, Forest County.

Police say the driver, identified as a 30-year-old woman from West Hickory, was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was subsequently taken to Titusville Hospital for a blood draw.

The investigation remains open with charges pending.

The name of the driver was not released.

