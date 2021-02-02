Clarion County Partially Reopening February 8; Hiring Eight New Helpers

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County is still operating on a COVID-19 emergency declaration until March 31, but will partially open the 330 Main St. Administrative Building on Monday, February 8.

The first floor of the administration building will open to allow candidates for the primary election to obtain petitions and street lists, according to Clarion County Commissioners.

The treasurer’s office will be open, and the Veterans Affairs office will be available by appointment only. Commissioner Ted Tharan said the county will continue to hold its public meetings over Zoom.

The courthouse remains under judicial order, and most offices will be open by appointment only. The register and recorder’s office, sheriff’s office, prothonotary and clerk of courts office, and assessment and tax claims offices will also be open by appointment only.

The Human Services building on Seventh Avenue will also operate by appointment only.

In other action at last week’s commissioner meeting, the following business items were approved:

• Commissioners created up to eight helper positions, temporary part-time, not to exceed $1,000 during the year with hourly pay ranging from $9 to $12.

“The positions will be used at the discretion of the commissioners in various locations throughout the county such as elections, staffing the Covid vaccination clinic, or anything necessary to get through this pandemic,” said Tharan. “They are part-time and will receive no benefits.”

• Approved Clarion County to be a pass-through for COVID-19 funding for $14,967 to MTM for supplemental funding for transportation due to the Pandemic.

PennDOT, through the federal government, offered supplemental funding for anybody that had a loss due to Covid and public transportation share ride, according to administrator Mary Lutz. MTM, Clarion County’s contracted transportation provider, showed a loss of $33,000. 49.89 percent is what they consider their shared ride portion.

• Elected Ed Heasley as chairman of the Election Board. Heasley previously served in the position for four years.

• A 2020 CDBG allocation update presented by Christy Amato showed a “whopping” $31 increase for Clarion County projects. Commissioners approved an appropriate reallocation of funds.

• Edward McQuillen was hired to fill the vacant post of development disabilities waiver coordinator in MH/DD effective February 1. The position is 80 hours per pay period for a $29,390.40 annual salary.

• The next salary board and commissioners board meeting will be held Tuesday, February 9, at 10:00 a.m. via zoom. A work session will precede the regular meeting at 9:30 a.m.

