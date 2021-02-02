Vivian Marie Tarr, 92, of Franklin, passed away in the morning of Sunday, January 31, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born November 14, 1928 in Franklin, she was the daughter of the late Charles A. and Sarah J. (Houser) Ream. On November 21, 1946, she married Robert A. Tarr; he preceded her in death on November 28, 1977.

Throughout her career, Vivian held various positions at multiple places. She worked for the Franklin School District in the Cafeteria, at The General Manifold in the Printing Department, and at Brustle’s Studio as a Photo Painter. Before her retirement, Vivian was an RSA at Polk Center.

A kindhearted and compassionate woman, Vivian was known and loved by many, even going so far as to being called “Mom” by those who knew her. She was a talented baker who was best known for her gorgeous and delicious wedding cakes.

In her spare time, Vivian also found pleasure in the simple things. She enjoyed tending to her gardens, going camping, and watching the birds. She was also a member of the East Grove United Methodist Church.

Her fondest memories will always be of the time she spent with her beloved family, who will miss her dearly.

Left to cherish her memory are her three sons, Charles R. Tarr of Franklin, Tom Tarr (Donna) of Polk, Robert “Bobby” Tarr (Linda) of Venus; and her ten grandchildren, Fredy Finch, III (Tammy) of Milton, FL, Tiffany Rae Tarr of Franklin, Lt. Col. Robert A. Tarr, II (Lynsi) of Harrisville, Donny Rankin (Amanda) of Meadville, Carrie Rae Collins (Eric) of Sugar Grove, Jarred Jenkins (Du’wan Morrison) of Maryland, Christina Vanhorn of Franklin, Zach Brown of California, Amanda Brown of Seneca, Jonathan Tarr (Felicia Shotts) of Kittanning.

She is further survived by her sixteen great-grandchildren, Tailor Rae Ditzenberger, Hunter B. Ditzenberger, Emaleigh B. Tarr, Nikcole Lancaster, Kenny Lancaster, Kyle Siegwarth, Caleb Seigwarth, Shyenn Gadsby, Kiya Rankin, Ayden Dalmaso, Zailin Dalmaso, Alivia Stiverson, Austin Stiverson, Dalton Collins, Blade Tarr, and Blayze Tarr; and by her three great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Vivian was preceded in death by her infant brother, Charles Ray Ream; her two sisters, Lenoir Heckathorn and Shirley Haylett; and by her daughter-in-law, Pamela Tarr.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323 from 12 pm (noon) to 2 pm.

Funeral services for Vivian will be held privately for the family with Rev. Drew Bell, pastor of the Polk United Methodist Church, officiating.

A livestream of Vivian’s funeral service will be broadcast on the funeral home’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gardinierfuneralhome beginning at 2 pm on Thursday, February 4, 2021. For those that wish to receive a notification when the services begin, it is recommended that intended watchers “Like” the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc.’s Facebook page for any updates.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and watch the livestream.

Vivian will be laid to rest next to her husband in Graham Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Vivian’s honor to the Sandycreek Volunteer Fire Department, 624 Congress Hill Road, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for more information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

