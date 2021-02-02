William “BJ” Riddle

William J. “BJ” Riddle, 36, of Clintonville passed away January 31, 2021.

BJ was born March 1, 1984 in Grove City. He was son of Barry and Terrie Riddle.

He married Terri Frye on December 9, 2016.

BJ attended Franklin High School. BJ was employed for H2O Specialty Services Inc. as a water technician. BJ attended Sinners Sanctuary Church. He cherished his girls and his family. BJ was true animal lover as well.

Loved ones left to cherish BJ’s memory is his wife Terri Riddle, his children Brooke, Taylor and Hailey all at home. His father Barry Riddle; his sisters Tina Rivers and her husband Shawn Bonetti and Trisha Trojanowski and her husband Justin; his father and mother-in-law Paul and Barbie Frye; Sister-in-law Jessie Smith and her fiancé Joe Coursen and his nieces and nephews.

BJ was welcomed into heaven by his mother Terrie and sister Tanya Eddy.

A celebration of BJ’s life will take place Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 11:00 at the Sinners Sanctuary Church, 2178 Clintonville Road, Harrisville PA 16038. Pastor Sam Stebbins officiation from the church.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

