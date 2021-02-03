Police: Knox Man Arrested for Punching, Shoving, Biting Mother, Brother

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man is behind bars for allegedly punching, shoving, and biting his mother and brother during a domestic dispute at a Beaver Township residence on Tuesday morning.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 21-year-old Jacob Daniel Bashline.

According to a criminal complaint, around 6:24 a.m. on Tuesday, February 2, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a report of a domestic incident between a man and his family members at a residence in Knox.

At the scene, a known witness told police that Jacob Bashline had “beat up” his mother and his brother. The witness told police he saw Bashline naked on top of his mother on the kitchen floor, biting and beating her.

Police then entered the residence and reportedly found Bashline lying on a bed in the living room, unclothed, with blood on his hands, which were also swollen and red, according to the complaint.

The complaint also notes police discovered that Bashline was very intoxicated and would not speak.

Police then made contact with the male victim, Bashline’s brother, and observed he had blood all over his face, as well as swelling around his eyes, nose, and mouth. However, when asked what had occurred, the victim would not answer police, the complaint states.

Police also spoke to another witness who reported he had discovered both Bashline and the female victim lying on the kitchen floor, but he did not know what had happened because he was sleeping. He told police the female victim was in the bedroom, and she was then asked to come out, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, the female victim appeared to have swelling and blood on her face, as well as bite marks, cuts, bruises, and blood on her hands and arms. She was also found to be intoxicated.

The female victim told police that Bashline had “beat up” her and her son, the male victim.

The complaint notes police attempted to interview the male victim, but due to his level of intoxication, he was unable to answer questions.

The kitchen in the residence had blood on the floor and appeared to be disturbed as furniture and other items were scattered on the floor, the complaint indicates.

Bashline was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday, February 2, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (two counts)

Unable to post $15,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. on February 16, with Judge Heeter presiding.

