Buzzer Beater Pushes Clarion Past Moniteau: Feb. 2 Recaps Powered by Eric Shick Insurance

Boys Results

A-C Valley 65, C-L 57

(Recap provided by Steve Smail)

Levi Orton and Broc Weigle combined for 49 of A-C Valley’s 65 points as the Falcons topped Clarion-Limestone 65-57 on Tuesday evening at Foxburg. Orton also grabbed 11 rebounds while Alex Preston added 10 boards for the Falcons. Hayden Callen had a huge night for the Lions in defeat scoring 39 of C-L’s 57 points.

C-L led 14-10 after one quarter before the Falcons rallied to take a 27-25 lead at halftime. A-C Valley won the third quarter with a 17-12 scoring edge to increase their lead to 44-37 after three. The two teams then combined for 41 points in the fourth quarter, with A-C Valley holding a 21-20 edge to set the final score.

C-L drops to 2-5 on the season, while A-C Valley climbs to 2-1.

Girls Results

Clarion Area 43, Moniteau 42

Payton Simko hit a last-second layup at the buzzer to power Clarion past Moniteau, 43-42. Simko scored eight points on the evening to go along with her buzzer-beater, while Jordan Best led the way with 13 points. Clarion was down 25-18 at the half, but a huge 16 point final quarter propelled the Bobcats to victory.

Erica Selfridge, who provided an assist on the final bucket, scored six points for Clarion. Moniteau’s Aslyn Pry led all scorers with 16 points, and Catherine Kelly scored nine for the Warriors. Clarion rises to 7-3 with the win, while Moniteau falls to 8-3. Clarion will play next Friday at Redbank Valley, a game to be broadcasted on D9Sports.com and ExploreClarion. Moniteau will next host Keystone on Friday.

Redbank Valley 64, Cranberry 30

A huge second-half performance made the difference for the Bulldogs, as they topped Cranberry, 64-30. Alivia Huffman led Redbank with 14 points, scoring 13 of her 14 in the second half. Caylen Rearick contributed 13 points for the Bulldogs, who also received a 10 point night from Madison Foringer.

The Berries kept things close at the half, trailing by only nine, but a 22-3 third-quarter run by the Bulldogs secured Redbank Valley’s win. Ava Ferringer had a solid night for the Berries, leading all scorers with 21 points while adding 10 rebounds for a double-double.

Redbank Valley is now 5-2, and the Berries fall to 1-4.

Venango Catholic 57, Union 54

Lily Homan’s 28 point night jumpstarted the Venango Catholic offense as the Vikings upset Union, 57-54. Homan scored 20 of her 28 points in the first half, a period where the Vikings built up a 35-25 lead. Union’s comeback effort came up just short, as the Vikings had just enough juice to secure their first win of the season.

Homan also added seven boards and six steals to her stat line, while Molly Meatus also scored 13 points, had five rebounds, and blocked five shots in the win. Dominika Logue led Union with 21 points in the loss.

Venango Catholic climbs to 1-5 with the win, while the Damsels fall to 2-6.

Keystone 51, Karns City 18

The Panthers dominated on defense in a huge 51-18 win over Karns City. Keystone controlled the game from beginning to end, taking a 31-6 lead into the half. Emily Lauer led Keystone with 16 points, while five total Keystone players scored 8+ points.

The Panthers advance to a perfect 10-0, and they will travel to play Moniteau on Friday. The Gremlins fall to 8-4, and they’ll next host Venango Catholic on Wednesday.

A-C Valley 50, Forest Area 33

A consistent scoring performance was enough for the Falcons to top Forest Area, 50-33. A-C Valley scored 10+ points in each quarter, including an 18 point final period. Andrea Meals and Rachel Cullen were the Falcons’ top scorers, scoring 18 and 15 points, respectively. Jessica Wagner led Forest Area with 17 points.

The Falcons advance to 3-5, and they will host Venango Catholic next Friday. Forest Area falls to 0-6.

