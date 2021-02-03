Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Strawberry-Rosemary Yogurt Pops

Upgrade snack time to a whole new level with these yogurt pops!

Ingredients

1 cup chopped fresh strawberries

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar



2 tablespoons strawberry preserves2 fresh rosemary sprigs1-1/2 cups vanilla yogurt6 freezer pop molds or paper cups (3 ounces each) and wooden pop or lollipop sticks

Directions

-In a small bowl, mix strawberries, vinegar, preserves, and rosemary. Let stand 30 minutes; discard rosemary.

-Spoon 2 tablespoons yogurt and 1 tablespoon strawberry mixture into each mold or paper cup. Repeat layers. Top molds with holders. If using cups, top with foil and insert sticks through foil. Freeze until firm.

