Henry Dairy Farms Makes Changes, Provides Local Milk

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Henry Farms in Knox has made some recent changes to build a stronger business and better serve the local community.

(Pictured, left to right: Co-owner Andrew Henry and employees Rachel Champluvier, Emma Devine, and Johnathan Ace. Photos courtesy of Henry Dairy Farms)

Henry Farms has been a fixture in the Knox area since 1918, raising dairy cattle for four generations. It is currently co-owned by John Henry and his son, Andrew.

Andrew’s wife, Jill, who has taken on a lot of the public relations and marketing for the business, told exploreClarion.com that the first of several changes began in 2011 after a visit to a farm in Texas. That visit was what brought the family’s attention to the growing issue of A1 milk versus A2 milk.

According to Healthline, the difference is all in the proteins. While commercial milk often contains both A1 and A2 beta-casein, a type of protein, some studies have shown that A1 beta-casein may be harmful and that A2 beta-casein is a safer choice.

After a discussion over the A2 milk being imported from Europe to the U.S. and the reasoning behind the shift, the Henry family decided to start breeding cattle to produce A2 milk.

“The herd slowly started to change, and in 2017, we decided to test the cows to see how many were producing A2.”

At that time, they found that 30 percent of their herd was producing A2, and they continued the program, reaching 50 percent by 2020.

“We hope in the next year to be producing 100 percent A2 after breeding this way for ten years.”

Along with the change in their breeding program, another big change took place in March of 2018 when they, along with several other area dairy farms, lost their contract with Dean Foods.

Luckily, it didn’t take long for Schneider’s Dairy to make the announcement they would take on four of the area farms affected, including Henry Farms.

Henry Farms has continued to ship bulk milk to Schneider’s ever since.

Nevertheless, with the dairy industry becoming difficult for many moderate-sized dairy farms like Henry Farms over the years, they would be still facing difficulties unless they could find their way into a niche market.

According to Jill, they spent a good deal of time writing a grant proposal in 2018, seeking the opportunity to bottle their own raw and pasteurized milk to sell in local markets. Their bid for grant support, which had to include commitments from five stores to carry their products, was ultimately successful.

They then applied for and were granted a raw milk license, and one year later, in July of 2020, they were able to begin bottling and selling individual jugs of milk at the farm.

One thing that makes their farm-bottled milk different is they only use the milk from the cows producing the A2 type.

Jill noted that they have discovered, since producing the A2 milk, that they have a number of regular customers who say the A2 milk does not cause them digestive issues when other milk previously had caused them difficulty.

“We have a lot of people who are now able to drink and enjoy milk again when they couldn’t before.”

While they were able to start selling milk at the farm during the summer months, they weren’t allowed to begin bottling and shipping to other locations until December.

The first stores they began supplying were the five stores committed in their grant proposal: Clarion Farms Beef Barn, Hollenbaugh’s Hometown Meat Market, Gruber Farms, Hepler’s Meats, and Hirsch’s Meat Market.

“We followed up on that and made sure to get the milk to them before expanding to anyone else,” Jill said.

Since then, they have added two more stores to their list: Palmer’s Country Store and Sharp Shopper in Knox.

Currently, they have both raw and pasteurized whole milk available in gallon and half-gallon jugs. However, one thing that might be unfamiliar to some consumers is that their milk is not homogenized.

“It naturally separates and the cream rises. You can skim it off yourself or shake it in. A lot of people like it because you can skim the cream off for your coffee.”

Looking toward the future, Jill said they do have more in store, as they are currently looking at adding their products to additional locations that have shown an interest, and they’re also working on flavored milk.

“Our plan is to consistently have chocolate milk, but to also have other flavors that change based on the season.”

While providing chocolate milk may sound easy, according to Jill, it’s actually more complicated than most people might guess, as both their recipe and the packaging must be approved at the state level before they can market it.

“The process takes a while,” she noted.

Although there have been many changes to the business in the last few years, Jill also noted that some things have absolutely stayed the same.

“The biggest part of the family legacy, with over 100 years of watching the dairy industry change and farms come and go in the area, what sustained us was our faith and our relationship with the Lord, which carried us through the difficult times.”

