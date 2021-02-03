 

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Lazy Man Triathlon Excitement Is Building at the YMCA

Wednesday, February 3, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Michelle Murray - YMCA

treadmill-frontCLARION, Pa. – Excitement is building for the Lazy Man Triathlon at the Clarion County YMCA. The challenge will be held over a six-week period, beginning February 8, 2021.

The Lazy Man Triathlon encourages members to put down the TV remote and complete 26.2 miles on the treadmill or walking track, 112 miles on the bike or elliptical, and 12.5 miles on the rower or in the pool. It’s anything but lazy.

Participants will have through March 19 to complete the race and will work at completing the miles on their own time at the YMCA. Mileage will be recorded at the YMCA as it it is completed.

Participants will receive Triathlon t-shirts.

The cost of the program is $15.00. The YMCA encourages those participating to join with a partner who will help hold you accountable.

Registration is required by calling 814-764-3400, at the Y, or online at https://register.oilcityymca.org/ymca/pgdetail.php?id=5658.

Plenty of encouragement will come from the Y staff and other tri-athletes. Sign up today!

About the YMCA

Hours

The Clarion County YMCA hours are: Weekdays 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For more information about the Clarion County YMCA and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.clarioncountyymca.org, call 814-764-3400, and follow the Y on Facebook.

The Clarion County YMCA is a branch of the Scenic Rivers Association, which includes the Oil City YMCA, Clarion County YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman.


