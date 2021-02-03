Linda D. Fair, 67, of Lime Plant Road, Parker, Perry Twp., Clarion Co., went to be with the Lord late Monday evening, February 1, 2021 at her home following an extended illness.

Linda was born in Brookville on November 29, 1953. She was the daughter of the late Homer B. and Betty Thompson Simpson.

She was a 1972 graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School in Foxburg. Linda had been employed for 16 years in the dietary department at Clarview Nursing Home in Sligo and she retired from the Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District where she had been employed as a custodian.

Linda was a member of the Perryville United Methodist Church. She was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking, crafting, and most especially the company of her grandkids and was very fond of her loyal companion, her service dog, “Puppydog.”

Linda is survived by her husband, Steven L. Fair Sr., whom she married at the Sligo Presbyterian Church on April 21, 1973. Also surviving is a daughter, Stephanie L. Wiant and her husband, Kelly, of New Bethlehem; a son, Steven L. Fair Jr. and his wife, Sharon, of Parker; her grandchildren, Kyle Edwards and his fiancé, Katelyn Gordon, Jake Edwards and his fiancé, Ashton Palmer, Madison Edwards, Cody Fair, Brady Fair, and Caleb Fair; two great grandchildren, Bella and Cayson; a brother, Bryan Simpson of Washington, DC; four sisters, Betty Ann Lawrence and her husband, Michael, of Slippery Rock, Debbie Jean Smith and her husband, Bill, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, Luann Burk and her companion, Philip Fine, of Foxburg, and Melissa Exley of New Castle; a former son-in-law, Clay Edwards of Parker, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Stevie Simpson, and her father-in-law and mother-in-law.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Thursday (Covid 19 protocols). A funeral service will be held from the funeral home at 2:00 p.m. Friday with the Rev. Kenneth Hughes, a retired Methodist pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Perryville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Perry Twp. Volunteer Fire Dept., PO Box 113, Parker, PA 16049 or the Emlenton Area Ambulance Service, PO Box 346, Emlenton, PA 16373.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.