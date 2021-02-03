Local Man Arrested for Breaking into Knox Business, Stealing Liquor

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Knox man was arrested on Tuesday for breaking into a local business and stealing liquor.

According to Clarion-based State Police, around 12:35 a.m. on Tuesday, February 2, 19-year-old James Bashline broke into a Knox business by crawling through an unlocked window.

Police say Bashline admitted that he unlocked the window while he was inside during regular business hours.

After crawling through the window, Bashline reportedly stole 13 bottles of various liquor valued at $260.00 and also attempted to access the cash register, damaging it in the process, according to police.

Bashline also allegedly broke a window and damaged a door while inside the business, causing damages totaling $340.00. He then exited through a side entrance door with the stolen liquor and fled home, police say.

Bashline was later located and arrested.

Court documents indicate Bashline was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 11:47 a.m. on February 2, on the following charges:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 1

– Theft by Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1

– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 1

– Defiant Trespass Posted, Misdemeanor 3

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3

– Purchase Etc. Alcoholic Beverage by a Minor, Summary

Unable to post $20,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. on February 16, with Judge Heeter presiding.

