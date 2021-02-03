 

Lori L. King

Wednesday, February 3, 2021 @ 03:02 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-buREWjde7hgbsu5Lori L. King, 57, of Oil City, PA, died Saturday Jan. 30, 2021 at her home as a result of a house fire.

Born August 30, 1963 in Titusville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Francis M. & Nancy K. Gray Dengel.

Lori was a graduate of Oil City High School and also graduated from Clarion University. She had worked many years in the Cafeteria at the Oil City Middle School for Nutrition Inc. and currently was the receptionist for Minich’s Towing.

Lori was an advocate for computer gaming. She enjoyed apple picking and loved her grandchildren and enjoyed sharing pictures and stories of them with all she came into contact with.

Lori loved all animals, and enjoyed spontaneous road trips. Everyone was family to her. She will be remembered as always being cheerful.

She was a member of the Pardee Sportsmen’s Association.

Lori was in a long term relationship with Scott Connerly, and he also passed away in the same fire.

Lori is survived by her mother, Nancy Dengel of Oil City; her two sons, Alex King & his wife Cheyenne of Oil City, and Nicholas King & his wife Bethany of Oil City; two grandchildren, Logan & Lainey; one brother, Joseph Dengel of Rouseville, as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father and an infant son Sean King.

Due to Covid-19, the family has decided to have a Memorial Service at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Reinsel Funeral Home, 116 Bissell Ave. Oil City, PA. 16301 to help the family defray funeral expenses.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


