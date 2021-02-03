MacBeth Appointed to Vacant Clarion Borough Council Seat

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Keaton MacBeth of Clarion was appointed on Tuesday night to fill the remaining term of Jason Noto on Clarion Borough Council following Noto’s recent resignation.

While five individuals originally submitted letters of interest in the position, two withdrew their names prior to selection. During the meeting, MacBeth was one of three candidates to step forward and address the council. The other candidates were Pete Bauer and Douglas Dolby.

MacBeth was then nominated and appointed in a unanimous vote.

MacBeth previously served on the council from 2016 to 2017 after being appointed to fill the unexpired term of Chuck Bartley following Barley’s resignation.

The council also voted to appoint Ben Aaron as the Council Vice President following Noto’s resignation.

Council Members Becoming Involved in Destination Clarion Downtown Committee

Borough Council President Carol Lapinto noted that council members have decided to become more involved with the Destination Clarion Downtown Committee.

“I feel that business in the borough is very important and with that in mind, we’re going to become involved in Destination Downtown Clarion. A number of council members went to their last meeting.”

According to Lapinto, some of the things the committee will be working on at their next meeting in March is flowers, trees, and hopefully the purchase of some planters.

Lapinto also noted the council is hoping to see support in the community for the Clarion Chamber of Business & Industry’s new Chocolate Crawl, which is scheduled for February 8 through February 15.

Thank You from Public Safety and Public Works

Councilmember Ben Aaron noted that the Clarion Borough Police wanted to extend a thank you to the local community for the outpouring of support they received over the holiday season.

“It really meant a lot to the guys. It’s nice for them to have a community that stands behind them.”

Aaron also extended a special thank you to ServiceMaster for offering free sanitation of public safety/police vehicles and public works vehicles.

Tax Collector Pay

Borough Tax Collector Carla Magrini approached the council about the borough’s rate of pay for the tax collector position, noting that she receives a lower rate of pay than many other tax collectors in the region, receiving one dollar for each bill that she collects, with only 1,420 bills possible.

According to Magrini, some other municipalities pay based on a percentage of the amount collected, offering as much as five percent, while others offer the same per bill collection type of pay, but at a higher rate.

However, she also noted that any change would have to be made prior to February 15, and can only be changed every four years before an election.

Lapinto responded that there simply would not be enough time for council to get all of the necessary information and make such a change in time to meet that deadline. However, she suggested, and other council members agreed, that Magrini would be welcome to bring up the issue again, in a more timely fashion, in the future.

Other Business

In other business, the council:

Appointed Rose Logue to the Housing and Zoning Committee.

Appointed Rachel Roberts and Keaton MacBeth to the Public Works Committee.

Appointed The EADS Group, Inc., as the Borough Engineer for 2021.

