Pennsylvania Department of Education Launches New Podcast

Wednesday, February 3, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Acting-Secretary-Noe-Ortega-648x675HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Education is launching a new podcast titled “PDE Presents…” with Acting Secretary Noe Ortega.

(Photo courtesy of triadstrategies.com)

The podcast will share information about the mission and outcomes of education in Pennsylvania and across the nation. Through this series, the department will shine a spotlight on the greater public good and collective mission of education.

“PDE Presents provides a platform for our guests to discuss a variety of topics in education with an overarching focus on equity,” Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega said. “I am grateful to educators, learners, and other stakeholders across the commonwealth who are willing to participate in this important and necessary conversation.”

For the inaugural episode available today, Secretary Ortega spoke to Dr. Khalid N. Mumin, Superintendent for the Reading School District. Dr. Mumin is Pennsylvania’s 2021 Superintendent of the Year and was one of four finalists for the 2021 National Superintendent of the Year. Dr. Mumin has over 20 years of experience in education in various capacities.

PDE Presents will have new episodes available each month via a playlist on its YouTube channel: YouTube.com/PADeptOfEd. Each episode is designed for school leaders, educators, and other stakeholders; however, all listeners are welcome.

For more information about Pennsylvania’s education policies and programs, please visit the Department of Education’s website at www.education.pa.gov or follow PDE on Facebook, Twitter, or Pinterest.


