Snowy Roadway Leads to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 322

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a weather-related crash occurred on U.S. 322 early Monday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:14 a.m. on Monday, February 1, on U.S. 322 at its intersection with Crestmont Drive, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling on Crestmont Drive, approaching U.S. 322, and could not get stopped in time due to the snow-covered roadway. The vehicle then slid onto U.S. 322 and struck a 2016 Honda CRV that was traveling westbound.

No injuries were reported.

The names of the drivers involved were not released.

Both vehicles sustained minor damage and were able to be driven from the scene.

