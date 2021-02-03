 

Three People Lifeflighted, One Transported by Ambulance From Route 157 Crash

Wednesday, February 3, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

LifeFlightCRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Three people were LifeFlighted with critical injuries and another person was transported by ambulance with serious injuries from the scene of a crash on State Route 157 late Tuesday morning.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 11:57 a.m. on Tuesday, February 2, on State Route 157, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

Police say a vehicle traveling westbound on Route 157 began to swerve and, for unknown reasons, then crossed the center line into the eastbound lane and struck an eastbound vehicle head-on.

Following the initial impact, the first vehicle rotated counterclockwise and onto its passenger side and stopped facing east, while the second vehicle rotated clockwise and stopped facing southwest.

The driver of the first vehicle and a passenger from each of the vehicles were subsequently LifeFlighted to Pittsburgh hospitals to be treated for critical injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported to UPMC Northwest for treatment of serious injuries.

The names of the individuals involved in the crash have not been released.

Seneca Volunteer Fire Department, Community Ambulance Service, and Minich’s Towing also assisted at the scene.


