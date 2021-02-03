Uncomfortable Waters: Local Woman Addresses Issue of Abuse in Foster Care

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A protest seeking to raise awareness about the issue of abuse in foster homes took place at Veteran’s Memorial Park in downtown Clarion on Saturday.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Organizer Leslie Prymus told exploreClarion.com that although the event remained small, it went well.

“People saw my signs, some people came out from store shops to hear, some people stopped from getting in their cars to hear me along the street,” Prymus said, noting that some people also came up to ask her more about her personal story.

“Did a lot of people show up? No. But that’s because this is uncomfortable waters and this is new awareness. These issues are new to being publicly addressed. But, it did get people thinking. And more people have come to me personally since then.”

As a former foster child, Prymus says she has first-hand experience of how things can go wrong within the system and is currently dealing with ongoing investigations and also considering litigation.

Nevertheless, while she is continuing to share her own story, she wants to make it clear that her advocacy goes beyond her personal situation.

“The plan moving forward is to make these issues known and then try and address them.”

Along with planning for further events, both in Clarion and in areas where other people have asked her to help set up future events, she is also working on organizing charity organizations to aid kids aging out of foster care.

Prymus has a Facebook group, titled The forgotten children of foster care, for people to come together to try to make a difference in the lives of children in foster care.

“I hope to bring hope, to bring the possibility of hope, to those who need it the most. Not every foster care experience is bad, but the number of those that are traumatic experiences leaves many communities with unheard voices. I’m making a voice.”

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.