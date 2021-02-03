 

Vehicle Slides Off Roadway, Rolls Over on Route 949

Wednesday, February 3, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police-night2CLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a vehicle slid off State Route 949 and turned onto its side on Sunday evening.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on January 31, on State Route 949/Summerville Corsica Road, near Love Road in Clover Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 39-year-old Daniel J. Kalish, of Burgettstown, was operating a 2009 Nissan X-Terra, traveling south on State Route 949, attempting to negotiate a left curve near Love Road, when the vehicle began to slide sideways. The vehicle then slid off the right side of the roadway and into a ditch and flipped onto its side.

Kalish and his passengers, identified as 32-year-old Parker R. Webb, of Glenshaw, 35-year-old Joshua D. Winwood, of Pittsburgh, and 32-year-old Johnathan D. Cousins, of Kittanning, were all using seat belts.

No injuries were reported.

Jefferson County EMS, Summerville Fire Department, and Leadbetter Towing also assisted at the scene.

PSP Punxsutawney released the above report on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

