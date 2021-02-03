Wanted Probation Absconder Involved in High-Speed Chase Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A probation absconder waived his hearing on Tuesday on charges from a high-speed chase in October.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 27-year-old Zachary Thomas Kemmer, of Summerville, were waived for court on February 2:

– Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer, Felony 3

– Driving While Operator Privilege Suspended or Revoked, Summary



– Reckless Driving, Summary (four counts)– Careless Driving, Summary (four counts)– Duties at Stop Sign, Summary (two counts)– Turning Movements and Required Signals, Summary– Exceed Max Speed Limit by 50 MPH, Summary– Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary– Unsafe Movement/Pass on Right, Summary– Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicle, Summary

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Kemmer remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from a chase that began in Clarion Borough in early October of 2020.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion-Based State Police began to follow a Chrysler 300 around 8:56 p.m. on October 10, 2020, and discovered the plates were registered to an individual wanted on a probation violation identified as Zachary Thomas Kemmer.

Police activated their emergency lights and siren while following the vehicle on South Street near Sixth Avenue, and the vehicle then began to increase in speed, running stop signs at South Seventh Avenue and South Eighth Avenue, then turning right onto Greenville Pike and heading south, the complaint states.

As the vehicle traveled on Greenville Pike, police observed they were traveling at 85 miles per hour in a posted 35 mile per hour zone, and the vehicle was pulling away from them appearing to straddle the centerline of the road.

Due to the high speeds and the offense for which Kemmer was wanted, police then opted to terminate the pursuit for safety reasons.

The complaint states police then went to Kemmer’s residence and spoke to a family member who reported that Kemmer was not home and was out in the Chrysler 300 that was registered to him.

On October 16, police made contact with a known individual who had related to other law enforcement that he was a passenger in Kemmer’s vehicle the night of the pursuit. The individual was then interviewed and told police that he looked down, after Kemmer sped away from the police vehicle, and saw Kemmer was driving 113 miles per hour. He also said Kemmer passed a car that was turning on the shoulder near Stoney Lonesome Road, then continued to a friend’s house where he drove his car down behind a house, the complaint states.

Kemmer was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 1:28 p.m. on January 13.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 27-year-old Zachary Thomas Kemmer, of Summerville, were waived for court on Tuesday, January 26:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes Bodily Injury, Felony 2 (two counts)

– Fight to Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punishment, Felony 3

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

The cases against 33-year-old Lacie Renee Switzer and 32-year-old Joseph James Bruno, both of Clarion, who reportedly harbored Kemmer, also moved forward on Tuesday.

One second-degree misdemeanor count of Hinder Apprehension/Prosecution-Harbor Or Conceal filed against Switzer was waived for court.

In addition, one second-degree misdemeanor count of Hinder Apprehension/Prosecution-Harbor Or Conceal filed against Bruno was held for court.

All of the above charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

The above charges are related to an incident where Kemmer, who was allegedly being harbored by Switzer and Bruno, reportedly injured two probation officers during his arrest.

