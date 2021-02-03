Woman Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Elderly Mother in Jenks Township

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting her 88-year-old mother in Jenks Township on Monday.

Marienville-based State Police responded to the area of Roses Road near its intersection with State Route 66, in Jenks Township, Forest County, around 5:00 p.m. on Monday, February 1, for a report of an elderly female yelling for help.

Police say through further investigation it was discovered that a known 88-year-old Marienville woman was assaulted by her daughter, identified a known 57-year-old Marienville woman, who is the primary caretaker.

According to police, the daughter was taken into custody and arraigned on assault charges.

The name of the suspect was not released.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.