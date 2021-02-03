 

Woman Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Elderly Mother in Jenks Township

Wednesday, February 3, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting her 88-year-old mother in Jenks Township on Monday.

Marienville-based State Police responded to the area of Roses Road near its intersection with State Route 66, in Jenks Township, Forest County, around 5:00 p.m. on Monday, February 1, for a report of an elderly female yelling for help.

Police say through further investigation it was discovered that a known 88-year-old Marienville woman was assaulted by her daughter, identified a known 57-year-old Marienville woman, who is the primary caretaker.

According to police, the daughter was taken into custody and arraigned on assault charges.

The name of the suspect was not released.


