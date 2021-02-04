A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Snow before 2am, then rain and snow. Low around 31. Southeast wind 8 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Friday – A chance of rain and snow before 8am, then a chance of snow. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 25 by 5pm. Southwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night – Isolated snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 24.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Monday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.

