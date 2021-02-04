BHS Clarion Hospital to Open New Women’s Care Center at Trinity Point

CLARION, Pa. – In the summer of 2021 BHS Clarion Hospital will be closing its inpatient obstetrical unit and opening a new Women’s Care Center at BHS Clarion Trinity Point.

Effective July 1, women under the care of Clarion physicians will be directed to Butler Memorial Hospital for newborn deliveries. BHS Women’s Care Clarion will continue to provide comprehensive women’s health care, including all prenatal, post-partum and gynecologic care.

Later in the summer, BHS Clarion will open a new state-of-the-art medical office building located in Clarion at Trinity Point. Offered at this new location will be enhanced comprehensive women’s services. Located in one convenient location, BHS Women’s Care will offer state-of-the-art 3D mammography, bone density (DEXA) testing, women’s ultrasound, and other amenities and services.

Anie Perard, MD, BHS Clarion Hospital’s Chief of Staff and a practicing OB GYN physician said her department is looking forward to working with the expanded team of providers within the Obstetrics department at Butler Hospital.

“Serving the community by providing compassionate care to our patients will still be our focus as we move our OB delivery services from Clarion Hospital to Butler Memorial Hospital,” said Perard.

Steven Davis, BHS Clarion Hospital’s President, added, “This new partnership offers an expansion of the Clarion team; rest assured women will still receive all pre-natal care in Clarion, the only change will be where they will deliver”.

BHS Butler Memorial Hospital offers 24/7 on-site pediatric hospitalists and nursery support, 24/7 on-site anesthesiology care for labor pain management and emergency deliveries, midwifery care, and the option for women who have had a previous cesarean delivery to have a trial of labor.

Butler Memorial Hospital recently gained national attention and recognition by Newsweek as a “Top 100 Maternity Hospital” in the United States.

BHS Clarion Trinity Point will include comprehensive BHS Cardiovascular Care, including cardiology and cardiothoracic surgery clinics, pulmonary & sleep medicine specialists, a healthy café, and educational offerings focused on Lifestyle Medicine. BHS Clarion Trinity Point is designed to educate and partner with community members on their personal journey toward health and wellness.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.