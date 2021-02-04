Clarion County Reports 11 New COVID-19 Cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 11 new COVID-19 cases as of 12:00 a.m. on February 4.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 2,531, and the death toll remains at 75.

Neighboring Forest County reported no new COVID-19 cases, leaving the county’s total number of cases at 1,341. No additional deaths were reported in Forest County on February 4, leaving the death toll at 17.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., February 4, there were 3,370 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 856,986.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

02/04/21 – 3,370

02/03/21 – 3,128

02/02/21 – 4,410

02/01/21 – 2,854

01/31/21 – 3,985

01/30/21 – 5,191

01/29/21 – 9,643

LOCAL REGION – Two Day Increases

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 4638 12 4650 113 Butler 12906 68 12974 337 (2 new) Clarion 2520 11 2531 75 Clearfield 5712 23 5735 104 Crawford 5996 16 6012 130 Elk 2165 14 2179 33 Forest 1341 0 1341 17 Indiana 4816 10 4826 151 Jefferson 2564 17 2581 77 McKean 2790 43 2833 58 Mercer 7555 29 7584 228 (2 new) Venango 3136 6 3142 77 Warren 2040 5 2045 95 (3 new)

There are 3,224 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 657 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,200 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 22 – January 28 stood at 9.3%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, February 3, there were 146 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 22,101 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania does not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Through Feb. 6:

2,121,100 doses of the vaccine will have been allocated/received by providers.

1,096,525 first doses will have been allocated. 880,861 of the first doses will have been administered.



1,024,575 second doses will have been allocated. 229,922 of the second doses will have been administered.



Through Feb. 3:

1,110,783 doses of the vaccine have been administered. There are 650,939 people who have received one dose (partially covered). There are 229,922 people who have received two doses (fully covered). The math results in 1,110,783 doses administered to 850,819 people.



A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here.

Vaccine dashboard data can also be found on the website.

All of the locations that received vaccine and how much they have received can be found on the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution webpage.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 97,149 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,670,804 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 63,756 resident cases of COVID-19, and 12,337 cases among employees, for a total of 76,093 at 1,548 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 11,578 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 23,431 of the total cases are among health care workers.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.